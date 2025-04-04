First 7 performers announced for 2025 Montana Folk Festival

BUTTE — The Montana Folk Festival announced on Friday the first seven performers confirmed for the 2025 edition of the annual festival in Butte.

The 2025 Montana Folk Festival will take place July 11, 12 and 13 in Uptown Butte. More than 20 performers will grace the festival's six stages, according to a press release.

“Everyone planning to attend, no matter how well they think they know this festival, should come expecting to be amazed," said George Everett with Mainstreet Uptown Butte. "This first set of performers only represents one third of those who will be performing. We're just getting warmed up, so check our Facebook page -- mtfolkfest for the latest developments."

The first seven confirmed performers are:

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Bluegrass

Charlestown, IN

https://www.michaelclevelandfiddle.com/ [michaelclevelandfiddle.com]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q3cdPOT6_Bg&t=9s [youtube.com]

Shemekia Copeland

Blues

New York, NY

https://www.shemekiacopeland.com/ [shemekiacopeland.com]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_QeNxdCGUwo [youtube.com]

Yeison Landero

Cumbia

San Jacinto, Colombia

https://www.facebook.com/yeisonlanderocumbia/ [facebook.com]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qxa3xnM5-hk [youtube.com]

Fabiola Mendez

Puerto Rican Cuatro

Caguas, Puerto Rico

https://www.fabiolamendezmusic.com/ [fabiolamendezmusic.com]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1yJjALda0X4&t=3s [youtube.com]

Zahra Alzubaidi

Arabic

New York, NY

https://zahraalzubaidi.com/ [zahraalzubaidi.com]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efjUqyGSYCs [youtube.com]

Elizabeth King

Gospel

Memphis, TN

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_k4ptf1c9qc [youtube.com]

Paul Beaubrun

Haitian Creole

Port au Prince, Haiti

https://www.paulbeaubrun.com/ [paulbeaubrun.com]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XC9kivOHBfs [youtube.com]

https://www.facebook.com/PaulBeaubrunAyibobo?_rdc=2&_rdr# [facebook.com]

Full biographies of each artist can be found at the Montana Folk Festival Facebook page.

Admission to the Montana Folk Festival is free, although attendees are encouraged to contribute $25 per person or $35 for a family.

You can make a contribution ahead of the festival by mail (Montana Folk Festival, P.O. Box 696, Butte, MT 59703), or contribute online.