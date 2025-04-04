First 7 performers announced for 2025 Montana Folk Festival

BUTTE — The Montana Folk Festival announced on Friday the first seven performers confirmed for the 2025 edition of the annual festival in Butte.
The 2025 Montana Folk Festival will take place July 11, 12 and 13 in Uptown Butte. More than 20 performers will grace the festival's six stages, according to a press release.
“Everyone planning to attend, no matter how well they think they know this festival, should come expecting to be amazed," said George Everett with Mainstreet Uptown Butte. "This first set of performers only represents one third of those who will be performing. We're just getting warmed up, so check our Facebook page -- mtfolkfest for the latest developments."
The first seven confirmed performers are:
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
Bluegrass
Charlestown, IN
https://www.michaelclevelandfiddle.com/ [michaelclevelandfiddle.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q3cdPOT6_Bg&t=9s [youtube.com]
Shemekia Copeland
Blues
New York, NY
https://www.shemekiacopeland.com/ [shemekiacopeland.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_QeNxdCGUwo [youtube.com]
Yeison Landero
Cumbia
San Jacinto, Colombia
https://www.facebook.com/yeisonlanderocumbia/ [facebook.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qxa3xnM5-hk [youtube.com]
Fabiola Mendez
Puerto Rican Cuatro
Caguas, Puerto Rico
https://www.fabiolamendezmusic.com/ [fabiolamendezmusic.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1yJjALda0X4&t=3s [youtube.com]
Zahra Alzubaidi
Arabic
New York, NY
https://zahraalzubaidi.com/ [zahraalzubaidi.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efjUqyGSYCs [youtube.com]
Elizabeth King
Gospel
Memphis, TN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_k4ptf1c9qc [youtube.com]
Paul Beaubrun
Haitian Creole
Port au Prince, Haiti
https://www.paulbeaubrun.com/ [paulbeaubrun.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XC9kivOHBfs [youtube.com]
https://www.facebook.com/PaulBeaubrunAyibobo?_rdc=2&_rdr# [facebook.com]
Full biographies of each artist can be found at the Montana Folk Festival Facebook page.
Admission to the Montana Folk Festival is free, although attendees are encouraged to contribute $25 per person or $35 for a family.
You can make a contribution ahead of the festival by mail (Montana Folk Festival, P.O. Box 696, Butte, MT 59703), or contribute online.