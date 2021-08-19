First annual 'Butte Days' festival to celebrate Butte and honor veterans with a parade

A new organization, All Veterans Count, will be hosting the first annual Butte Days Parade.

"Butte needs a celebration," said Doug Ingraham, the treasurer of All Veterans Count, Inc.

The Butte Days festival is the newest event to make its way through Butte that will help fundraise for the new charity that aims to help veterans in Butte’s community.

"To be able to have a platform to raise money for our veterans, my sister and I being former Air Force veterans, is something that we hold near and dear to our heart. It just all solidifies, you know, this platform of helping our community and also our fellow veterans," said Thomas Davis, the president of All Veterans Count.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, veterans make up over 10 percent of Montana’s population. The veteran poverty rate in Montana is over 7 percent. Montana has one of the country’s highest veteran suicide rates. Veterans account for 1 out of 5 suicides in Montana.

The festival will recognize the service that veterans have provided.

"And make sure that as they participate in our communities, their diverseness and activities are recognized, that we can appreciate everything that they have done for our country and share that appreciation with them," said Ingraham.

The event will kick off on August 27 with a comedy night at the Drunk’n Miner Saloon. The parade runs the next day at 12 p.m., starting at the First Citizens Bank of Butte, turning on Meadowlark Lane, and ending at the Drunk’n Miner.

"We’ll be having silent auctions, raffles, different layers built in to be able to raise money through that channel, and in addition to that it’s all about community outreach as well," said Davis.

There will also be Drag Queen performances later in the night featuring Elliot with 2 T’s who starred in Ru Paul’s drag race.

"This festival is for the citizens of Butte, not necessarily a tourist draw, but to celebrate the people of Butte and the things that go on in Butte," said Ingraham.

The comedy show will be held on August 27 starting at 6 p.m. On August 28, The Butte Days parade starts at 12 p.m., the car show will begin at 1 p.m., and the drag show will start at 6 p.m. at the Drunk'n Miner.