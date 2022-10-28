First responders in Butte honored with breakfast

BUTTE — First responders are a valuable service to everybody, especially, the elderly community. That’s why a senior center here in Butte wanted to give them a special thank you and a good breakfast.

“Whenever there’s an emergency or we need them, they respond. And we just wanted to say ‘thank you’ on this day that is just devoted to them,” said event organizer Hillary Marcum.

Firefighters and EMTs from Butte Fire Department and the Boulevard Volunteer Fire Department enjoyed a freshly made breakfast provided by Big Sky Senior Living.

“Homemade breakfast burritos, we have fresh fruit, muffins, coffee, juices, all made in our kitchen this morning,” said Mike Jaeger with Big Sky Senior Living.

The first responders were given a poster signed by staff and clients letting them know how much they appreciate their work.

“We appreciate it, it’s very thankful that people come up and thank us for being in first responders and helping out,” said Boulevard Volunteer Firefighter Doug McGinnis.

The senior center said they plan to host this breakfast every year on National First Responders Day.

“I think it’s amazing, those guys are out there risking their lives for us all the time, so I mean, it’s an amazing think to hook them up and show our appreciation, show the communities appreciation for it,” said the head cook Tony Garcia.