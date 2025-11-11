First restaurant opens in new Butte CornerStone Plaza

BUTTE - Work is continuing at a new plaza being built in Butte. The developer says one restaurant is already up and running, and there’s more to come in the new year.

“It’s only a matter of time before you see all the stores in Butte that you see in Bozeman,” Developer David Leon said.

The CornerStone Plaza on South Harrison Avenue, which has been in the works for the past two years, recently opened its first business – a Chipotle restaurant. The developer is opening more restaurants, including Chick-fil-A, Jersey Mikes, and Five Guys, which will be opening in the next few months.

“Planet Fitness’ whole parking lot is done. We plan on opening the Planet Fitness in January, and we signed Pet Smart, and Pet Smart is going to start construction within two months,” Leon said.

The developer is hoping to land a major 100,000-square-foot anchor store for the plaza.

“We’re hoping to really bring Butte something special, whether it could be something like a home improvement center or a large grocer or a sporting goods store,” Leon said.

The project has been good for local contractors.

“I think it’s good, it kind of keeps all of our guys in Butte and all the trades around here from Butte, so everyone’s kind of working on improving their hometown,” Project Manager Justin Fortune said.

City officials say the plaza is a welcome addition to the Harrison Avenue corridor that has seen a spike in new businesses recently.

“The rising tides will lift all boats, so the businesses along the corridor are going to feel the benefit of more businesses along the corridor,” Butte Community Development Director Karen Byrnes said.