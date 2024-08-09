Fishing restriction lifted on Yellowstone River

(Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks Press Release)

BILLINGS – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is lifting the hoot owl fishing restriction on the Yellowstone River in south-central Montana, effective Saturday, Aug. 10, at 12:01 a.m.

Recent storms have brought precipitation and cooler air temperatures, especially higher in the Yellowstone River drainage. Water temperatures have cooled enough to meet the criteria to lift fishing restrictions on the Yellowstone River. Although next week may bring warmer air temperatures, the long-term forecast predicts cool nights and potential thunderstorms and FWP expects water temperatures in this area to remain cool.

FWP implemented hoot owl restrictions on the Yellowstone River from the Highway 89 Bridge Fishing Access Site to the Highway 212 bridge in Laurel on July 26 [links-2.govdelivery.com] due to high water temperatures amid an extended heat wave. Hoot owl restrictions prohibit fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight each day and are designed to protect fish, specifically trout, that become more susceptible to disease and mortality when conditions, such as low flows and high water temperatures, combine with other stressors. These restrictions are implemented based on several considerations: stream flow, water temperatures, angling pressure and other angling restrictions in the area that may divert use to waterways where circumstances are increasing stress on the fishery.

Anglers can help reduce stress for fish by following these practices when catching and releasing fish:

Fish during the coolest times of day, where permitted.

Land the fish quickly.

Wet your hands before handling the fish.

Keep the fish in water as much as possible.

Remove the hook gently.

Consider fishing areas with less stressful temperatures and conditions, such as larger lakes or reservoirs, or higher elevation waterbodies.

Multiple rivers in Montana have fishing restrictions and closures currently in place. For the latest information on waterbody restrictions, visit: fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions/waterbody-closures [links-2.govdelivery.com].