Five days in, no sign of missing hiker near Red Lodge

RED LODGE- — Rescuers have still found no sign of missing hiker Tatum Morell after five days of searching near Red Lodge.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office was previously assisting in the search using their helicopter, but they took a break from the search on Friday and it is unclear whether they will return.

Late Thursday night, a National Guard helicopter joined the search.

The helicopter will provide high-resolution images of the area for more detailed analysis by rescuers.

The images will be used to help direct ground searchers.

Morell, a 23-year-old Montana State University graduate student, was reported missing July 5 while on a solo hike. She was last heard from July 1 when she sent a message to her mother.