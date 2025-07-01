Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Float plane crashes into Harrison Lake

HARRISON LAKE PLANE CRASH.jpg
MADISON CO. EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
HARRISON LAKE PLANE CRASH.jpg
Posted
and last updated

HARRISON — A float plane crashed into Harrison Lake on Monday afternoon with two occupants.

According to a press release from the Madison County Emergency Management/Fire Warden, both occupants were able to escape the wreckage unharmed and had reached the shore when Emergency Management personnel arrived. The aircraft had departed the Bozeman airport earlier that morning.

The boat launch and beach are closed until further notice, as per Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

An investigation and recovery operations with the FAA, NTSB, and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader