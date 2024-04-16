Watch Now
'Flocking' brings awareness to domestic and sexual violence in Butte

John Emeigh
Posted at 6:23 PM, Apr 15, 2024
BUTTE — It may be fun to end up with pink flamingos in your yard in Butte, but it's for a very serious cause.

Safe Space is hosting a flamingo flocking program to bring awareness to domestic violence and sexual assault month and to raise money for the safe space shelter that helps victims of abuse. For a donation of $20, organizers will put these flocks of plastic flamingos on someone's property. Organizers say it's a fun way to bring attention to a serious problem.

“A lot of people are afraid to speak out, a lot of people are afraid to reach out for the assistance, a lot of people don't know where to go for the assistance, so we are here to help with that,” said We Care Behavioral Health Office Manager Tasha Bailey.

The program will continue through the rest of April. If you want to park a flock in someone's yard call (406) 498-2692.

