Florida woman killed in Friday crash near Big Sky

BIG SKY — A Florida woman was killed Friday in a crash south of Big Sky.

According to a release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, June 23, Sheriff Dan Springer reported that the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident north of West Yellowstone at mile marker 37 on U.S. Highway 191.

The driver, 65-year-old Warren C. Johnson of Punta Gorda, Florida, was transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center and later flown to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Billings. The female passenger, 61-year-old Anne E. Johnson also from Punta Gorda, Florida, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Montana Highway Patrol is conducting the crash investigation and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office coroners are conducting the death investigation.

RELATED:

Multiple-vehicle crash snarls traffic south of Big Sky