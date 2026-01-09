BOZEMAN — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), H3N2, a variant of influenza referred to as the “super flu," is increasing nationwide.

Doctor Anna Mesec at Hatch Pediatrics in Bozeman said she's seen five to ten patients a day with the flu.

"Most commonly, we've been seeing really high fevers," said Doctor Mesec. "Up to five days of a really high fever."

WATCH: Healthcare professionals in Gallatin County report surge in H3N2 influenza cases

Flu cases surge in Gallatin County as H3N2 variant spreads among children

The CDC Weekly US Influenza Surveillance Report stated there's been "3,100 deaths from flu so far this season" and "eight reported flu-related pediatric deaths."

As of December 27th in Gallatin County, "374 cases of influenza have been reported," said Gallatin City-County Health Officer, Lori Christenson.

Christenson added that Gallatin County has also reported eight hospitalizations as of December 27th.

"The influenza season is being reported as fairly intense this year, nationally," said Christenson.

RELATED: Flu activity is on the rise, with 47 states and territories reporting high case levels

Doctor Mesec thinks those numbers will keep rising throughout the rest of the flu season.

"I don't think we've reached the peak yet," she said.

Along with high fever, other influenza symptoms include sore throat, headaches, a cough, and a runny nose. Doctor Mesec said she's also seen children with symptoms like viral myositis: temporary muscle weakness.

RELATED: Pediatric flu deaths climb amid nationwide surge in cases; doctors urge vaccination

"It presents as really bad leg pain in most of these kids," she explained.

Doctor Mesec still recommends getting vaccinated.

"The flu shot will not only reduce the likelihood of getting the flu, but it also does a good job at reducing complications from the flu," said Dr. Mesec. "It reduces your risk of hospitalization."

For more information about this year's influenza, click here.

Flu season update: