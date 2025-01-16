Forgotten victims honored on 130th anniversary of Butte warehouse explosion

BUTTE — Of the 58 people killed in the 1895 Kenyon-Connell Warehouse Explosion in Butte, nine of them were buried without family or even fanfare. Now, those nine are going to be honored with their very own headstone so that they will not be forgotten by history.

“Elmer Green,” a man said, announcing one of the victims at a ceremony Wednesday as a bell rang out.

“Now, all the victims will all be remembered, they’ll all have a place in history now, you know, that had been forgotten for so many years,” said Jim McCarthy of Butte Historical Memorials.

On the evening of Jan. 15, 1895, a fire started in a warehouse where explosives were stored and caused an explosion that instantly killed 13 Butte firefighters. A ceremony was held recently at the memorial that was erected in 2021 to honor those killed.

Among those killed were civilian bystanders who rushed in to help after the first explosion. Many would die in the second blast.

“The victims went in to help the firefighters after and they’re the ones that suffered the tragedy as well because they were trying to help their fellow citizens,” said McCarthy.

The Butte Historical Memorials group also made headstones to recognize some of the victims who were forgotten.

“There were nine who were buried that had no family in attendance when they were interred. So, for us that was a pretty disturbing fact,” he said.

Some relatives of the victims were at the memorial, including the great-granddaughter of Edwin “Two Bear” Robins who died while trying to help the firefighters. She even took time to tell him what she thought of his actions that night.

“Thank you. You are a wonderful, wonderful inspiration to my whole family and I hope someday I see you up there,” said Sue Ueland.