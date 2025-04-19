BUTTE — A Butte kid has come back to his hometown to get people pumped up again about working out, just like his grandfather got him into the sport, working out in his garage.

“When I was seven, yeah, we had this old garage where he worked out, he brought me in there, yeah. I mean, he had everything you could think of, but he got it all from the landfill, all from the landfill, redid it, and we started working out,” said Adonis co-owner Michael Hubner.

Former Butte man 'pumped up' to open gym in his hometown

Following his grandfather’s footsteps, Michael Hubner and his wife, Rachel Watt, opened a gym called Adonis in Butte. However, they are in a much bigger garage, and their high-quality equipment definitely is not from a landfill. The couple was inspired by other gyms they’d seen in their travels.

“And that’s what we do for fun, we just visit gyms. So, we took from this gym in Ontario, Canada, you know, a piece from Salt Lake City, Vegas, and brought it to Montana,” said Hubner.

Along with having more than 100 pieces of equipment, the couple wants a gym that welcomes everyone.

“And that is my main objective, is to create an environment where everyone is comfortable,” said Rachel Watt, the gym’s co-owner.

The gym has been open since January, and employees say they’ve received a good response from the community.

“I think Butte really needs something like this. It’s a good way to give back to the community in a way and kind of promote the be-your-best-self message,” said gym employee Nolan Larson.

Hubner said he decided to open his gym here because of the growth he’s seen in Butte over the past few years. Plus, it’s great to be close to family again.

“I love Butte, I’ve loved Butte since day one. Anybody who doesn’t like Butte … stay out then,” said Hubner.

Adonis Strength and Fitness is located at 3547 Harrison Avenue.