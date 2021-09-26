Former Disney dancer sharing decades of experience with students in Ennis

After decades spent dancing for Disney on Main Street USA, DC Ahlert now shares her knowledge, passion, and love of dance with her students in Ennis.

DC began teaching dance out of Pure Fitness in Ennis in the summer of 2021. From babies to boys, girls, and older students, DC believes she found her purpose in her new town.

At the moment, she teaches around 40 students the art of dance while having a bit of fun in the process. From impromptu acting, to Star Wars exercises, and dancing in the dark.

“Ballet and dance, there is a lot of structure and discipline—like there is with any sport—and I just wanted to continue and capture their attention. You work on structure and then you have fun, but when they have fun they’re still learning,” Ahlert said.

Learning how to express themselves, become more confident, to not be afraid, and becoming a team player are just a few of the many skills learned in a dance class, she added.

“I would love to be able to eventually open up a non-profit here in Ennis. I would love to be able to give back to this community that just opened their arms to me and it has been so wonderful,” Ahlert said, “I never want a child not being able to do something because of financial needs.”

At the age of six, Ahlert and her family made the trip from New Jersey to Orlando, Florida to visit Disney World. Holding her parents' hands, she looked up at the stage in front of the castle and promised that one day she’d dance there.

“Ten years later I did! I remember watching my parents, out in the audience, watching me and it was pretty magical. I worked for Disney for 38 years, and I started when I was 16,” Ahlert said.

From dancing in the parade, to singing and acting on stage, to traveling across the world to Tokyo Disneyland, Ahlert saw much of the world by the time she was 27.

“I just can’t imagine my life doing anything else. I have loved it; it’s a part of my soul and I feel very, very blessed,” she said.

Moving from the stage to production and management, Ahlert choreographed various parades and dance performances for the Walt Disney Parks, such as "The Power Rangers".

Teaching boys dance through martial arts, conditioning, and strength builds them up and gives the confidence to express themselves, Ahlert said.

Adapting her classes with her students, DC has taught students with no dance experience, as well as professionals in her career.

“I would love to offer adult classes. I have a ballroom dancing background, and it would be so fun to get couples here,” Ahlert said.

Regardless of age and experience level, Ahlert would love to see you dance. You can contact her at DCdancesmontana@gmail.com.