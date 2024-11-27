Former Harrison Public Schools superintendent changes plea in obstruction case

Former Harrison Public Schools superintendent Sharyl Allen was in court for a change of plea hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024.

Allen pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a peace officer stemming from an incident at the school in April 2024.

Allen is accused of not allowing police officers to question students who were believed to be victims of a crime.

MTN’s Meagan Thompson was at the Madison County Courthouse for the hearing and caught up with former students of the school: