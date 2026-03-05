Former mayor appointed to replace Dillon's mayor who resigned last month

DILLON - Exactly one month ago, Dillon’s mayor suddenly resigned at a City Council meeting. This same council has selected someone to replace him, and it’s someone folks in Dillon should be familiar with.

The Dillon City Council unanimously selected former mayor Michael Klakken to replace Mayor John McGinley, who resigned suddenly at a Feb. 4th council meeting.

McGinley resigned, saying he was feeling personally attacked and dealing with mental health issues.

Klakken has served as a council member and mayor of Dillon for 8 years before leaving office in 2021.

He said he believes his experience will help him step in and take over the rest of McGinley’s term.

The other person who applied for the position was Michael Piper, who did not attend Wednesday's hearing.