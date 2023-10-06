Former Powell EMS Director loses license amid complaints of sexual harassment

BUTTE — A former Butte EMT has lost his license to practice after numerous allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct surfaced while he was director of Powell County’s Emergency Medical Service and as an instructor in Butte for an EMT consulting firm.

John Carlbom has voluntarily surrendered his advanced emergency medical technician license after the state board of Medical Examiners reviewed complaints of unprofessional conduct with subordinates and adult students.

While working for Powell County EMS in 2019 and 2020, the complaint alleges Carlbom had sexual contact or made inappropriate comments and text messages with three female EMTs.

Several students with Carlbom’s Whiteline Consulting and Training business in Butte also reported inappropriate behavior by him. Whiteline provides training for people seeking emergency care provider licenses.

Carlbom’s attorney said her client had the option for a hearing to address the allegation but decided not to challenge them and to surrender his license for the next five years. He will not be able to work as an EMT or teach classes for ECP licenses.

His attorney added they provided the board with many letters of support for Carlbom.

“Several counties across the entire state we received in writing over 30 letters in support of Mr. Carlbom from other EMTs, supervisors, medical professionals, the hospitals that he has worked with,” said attorney Megan Moore who represented Carlbom.

Carlbom is not facing any criminal charges in connection with these allegations. He did not respond to a phone message left for him by KXLF seeking comment Friday.