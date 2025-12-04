Free clothes and services provided at upcoming Butte Clothing Drive

BUTTE - Here is just a portion of the clothes that are going to be given away at Butte’s annual clothing drive, and volunteers, like Kelly here, are sorting through the thousands of items to be given away, because they realize that this time of year, what you give is what you get.

“I love it, I love doing good things for the community and just being a good person, because I think the good you put out, you get back,” Volunteer Grace Johnson said.

See how Butte volunteers are preparing for the biggest clothing drive of the year!

Volunteers prepare thousands of items for Butte's holiday clothing drive at Plaza Mall

Volunteers have been giving their time sorting through clothes and other items to be given out at the Butte Clothing Drive. This year’s event is Dec. 6th from 10 in the morning to 5 in the evening at the former JCPenney building at the Butte Plaza Mall.

“It basically becomes one giant department store for the community to come in and take whatever their hearts need,” Butte Cares representative Brittany Masters said.

The event will also offer free lunch, haircuts, flu shots and other services.

“If people are less fortunate, or don’t have a lot, or even, like, the people still stuck on the streets, they can come in a get blankets, clothes, food, like, there’s free lunch here and everything,” Volunteer Michala Pratt said.

The event, sponsored by Butte Cares, Pepsi and Townsquare Media, is open to anyone who can use a little help over the holidays.

“Many families are struggling across the country and in the United States and, especially, here in our own hometown and we do our best to take care of those that need it most,” Masters said.

