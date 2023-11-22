Free Thanksgiving meal shines a light on those struggling in Butte

BUTTE — This is the time of year to feel thankful, but for those suffering extreme poverty, even homelessness—well, it’s difficult to feel that way. Fortunately, volunteers are continuing a tradition here in Butte of a free Thanksgiving meal, so folks in need can still feel thankful for something.

“I’m one paycheck short of being where they are, so being able to do this for them with the donations and help we get really makes me feel good,” said event organizer Cheryl Frederick.

Volunteers served food donated by the Butte Emergency Food Bank and the Knights of Columbus at the Knights of Columbus Hall. They not only served more than 100 meals, they also served up kindness.

“So if we’re here just to even talk to them and uplift them in any way we can then that’s all good, but we get to nourish their hearts, their souls, and their bellies,” said volunteer Nova Bartch.

Guests say the meal is a nice break from their problems.

“As long as the weather stays good, I can make it. It’s great to help people out with food and stuff. If I had money I’d donate it to them as much as I can,” said diner Cliff Becker.

Health Department officials were there to give out hygiene and self-care packages to those who needed them.

“We see so much more of it with the cost of housing, the cost of food—people are just struggling, so we wanted to try and do whatever we can,” said Butte Health Department representative LeeAnn Tierney.

Cheryl, who has been volunteering at this event for the past 13 years, said it doesn’t take money to help.

“It’s about what you can do for somebody else, as simple as doing their dishes or sweeping their floor or whatever, people can give back without having to be money,” she said.