BOZEMAN — Aurore Adam, owner of Aurore Bakery, is expanding her French pastry business into downtown Bozeman’s historic Baxter Hotel.

MTN News

Adam, who is originally from Paris, says her pastries are made with French coffee beans, butter and flour, bringing “a slice of Paris to the Mountain West.”

“I want people to know what our food in France is looking like and tasting like,” Adam

Adam first came to Montana in March 2020 to visit her twin sister.

“I got stuck here during Covid so for three months I was here, and I was so happy to be stuck in Bozeman,” she said.

Still, she missed the taste of home.

“I was like, ‘Oh! It’s amazing but every day I was craving French baked goods,’” Adam said.

After returning to France, Adam attended baking school with one goal in mind: to open a French bakery in Montana.

“When I have something in mind, I just go for it, and I don’t give up,” she said.

Adam opened her first location in Four Corners in 2023.

On Bastille Day, Adam was asked if she would like to bring her bakery to the Baxter.

“It was Bastille Day when we were having a big party at the bakery, [they asked] if I would like to join the Baxter. And I was like, ‘Oh yes obviously!’”

Adam said the Baxter’s history feels like a fitting backdrop for a café that blends Paris with Montana.

“Everybody knows the Baxter Hotel!” she said.

Her new shop takes over a spot previously occupied for 17 years by La Chatelaine, a local French chocolate shop.

WATCH: A taste of France at the Baxter Hotel

French bakery expands into historic Baxter Hotel

“It’s still French. So it’s part of the building and the culture,” Adam said.

After a soft opening last week, Adam is officially ready to welcome customers with croissants, pain au chocolat, and even her own cinnamon roll croissant creation.

MTN News

“Now I want it to be like, way [more] crowded. So like please people come!” she said.