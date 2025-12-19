Friday Headlines: Cleanup Crews, Carolers, Rodeo and Vim

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Friday, Dec. 19, 2025:
TOP HEADLINES:
Butte crews wrap up cleanup after massive windstorm sweeps through area
Bozeman Christmas caroling group raises more than $70K for local nonprofits in 12 years
Bobcat Rodeo on the gridiron: MSU riders share experiences
Spirit of the West ready to rock for Saturday's Cat-Griz 2.0
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Major Historical Events for December 19th
Ancient & Medieval:
- 1562: The first Battle of Dreux takes place during the French Wars of Religion
- 1606: The ships Susan Constant, Godspeed, and Discovery depart England carrying settlers who would found Jamestown - the first permanent English settlement in North America
Modern Era:
- 1777: George Washington's Continental Army goes into winter quarters at Valley Forge during the American Revolution
- 1843: Charles Dickens publishes "A Christmas Carol" - one of the most beloved holiday stories of all time
- 1920: King Constantine I is restored as King of the Hellenes (Greece) after a plebiscite
- 1924: German serial killer Fritz Haarmann is sentenced to death for a series of murders
- 1932: BBC World Service begins broadcasting as the BBC Empire Service
- 1956: Goa Liberation Day - India liberates Goa from Portuguese rule
- 1984: The Sino-British Joint Declaration is signed by Margaret Thatcher and Zhao Ziyang, agreeing to transfer Hong Kong to China in 1997 under "one country, two systems"
- 1998: President Bill Clinton is impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming only the second president to be impeached
- 2001: Argentine economic crisis riots erupt in Buenos Aires
🌟 Notable Births
Arts & Entertainment:
- 1915: Édith Piaf - French singer known for "La Vie en Rose"
- 1924: Cicely Tyson - Groundbreaking American actress and civil rights trailblazer
- 1980: Jake Gyllenhaal - American actor known for "Donnie Darko" and "Brokeback Mountain"
Historical Figures:
- 1875: Carter G. Woodson - American historian who founded Black History Month
- 1934: Pratibha Patil - First female President of India
- 1942: Dick Butkus - American football Hall of Fame linebacker
World Leaders:
- 1906: Leonid Brezhnev - Soviet leader from 1964-1982
⚱️ Notable Deaths
Freedom Fighters:
- 1927: Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaq Ulla Khan - Indian freedom fighters executed by the British for their role in the Kakori Conspiracy
Historical Figures:
- 1851: J.M.W. Turner - English Romantic painter
- 1916: Andrei Karlov - Russian ambassador to Turkey, assassinated at an art exhibition in Ankara
- 2021: Cicely Tyson - The legendary actress passed away at age 96
🎭 Cultural & Entertainment Milestones
- 1973: Johnny Carson makes an innocent joke about toilet paper shortage on "The Tonight Show," causing actual panic buying across America
- 1997: James Cameron's "Titanic" premieres in theaters, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of all time
- 1983: The FIFA World Cup trophy (Jules Rimet Trophy) is stolen from Brazil and never recovered
🎄 Fun December 19th Facts
- December 19th is officially "Look For An Evergreen Day" and "Hard Candy Day"
- People born on December 19th are Sagittarius ♐
- The birthstone for December is Blue Topaz
