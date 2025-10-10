Friday Headlines: Crime dashboard, Stockman Bar, Anaconda's new $25M treatment facility

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Friday, Oct. 10, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Warm and sunny for your Friday with highs in the 70s before a cold front brings snow to the region Saturday night. Hight will fall to the 30s and 40s for Sunday afternoon.

Snow set to impact SW Montana this weekend

TOP HEADLINES:

New $25 Million Treatment Facility Near Anaconda Targets Low-Level Sex Offenders

New $25 Million Treatment Facility Near Anaconda Targets Low-Level Sex Offenders

Bozeman Police Launch Interactive Crime Dashboard to Boost Community Transparency

Bozeman Police Launch Interactive Crime Dashboard to Boost Community Transparency

Historic Stockman's Bar Returns to Downtown Bozeman After 80-Year Absence

Historic Stockman's Bar Returns to Downtown Bozeman After 80-Year Absence

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting things that happened on October 10 (events, notable births, and notable deaths):

Events

1967 — The Outer Space Treaty entered into force, creating the foundation of international space law (peaceful use of outer space).

1970 — Fiji became independent from the United Kingdom (Fiji Day).

1957 — The Windscale (now Sellafield) nuclear fire in Cumbria, England, the U.K.’s first major nuclear accident.

2014 — Malala Yousafzai was announced as a Nobel Peace Prize laureate (the Nobel announcements are made in October).



Notable births

1813 — Giuseppe Verdi, Italian composer (La Traviata, Rigoletto).

1731 — Henry Cavendish, English chemist/physicist (measured hydrogen, experiments on gases).

1917 — Thelonious Monk, influential American jazz pianist and composer.

1930 — Harold Pinter, British playwright and Nobel laureate in Literature.

1969 — Brett Favre, American NFL quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer.



Notable deaths

1872 — William H. Seward, U.S. Secretary of State (instrumental in the Alaska purchase), died Oct. 10, 1872.

1973 — Ludwig von Mises, Austrian economist and major figure of the Austrian School, died Oct. 10, 1973.

1985 — Orson Welles, American filmmaker/actor (Citizen Kane), died Oct. 10, 1985.

2004 — Christopher Reeve, actor and spinal-injury advocate, died Oct. 10, 2004.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

