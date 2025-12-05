Friday Headlines: Crosswalk death, Christmas trees, snowplowing changes

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Friday, Dec. 5, 2025:

Friday forecast: Dec. 5, 2025

TOP HEADLINES:

Driver pleads guilty to misdemeanor in death of 7-year-old boy in Dillon crosswalk

Bozeman launches alternate side parking program to improve snow plowing operations

Third-generation Montana nurseryman reveals secrets behind Christmas tree business

Butte retirement home transforms into Christmas wonderland for 15th year

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Interesting events, observances, notable births and deaths that happened on December 5 across history

Events

1492 — Christopher Columbus reached the island he named La Isla Española (Hispaniola) during his first voyage (sources vary slightly on the exact landfall date).

1876 — A fire at the Brooklyn Theatre in New York killed nearly 300 people and injured many more, exposing major theater-safety problems.

1933 — The Twenty‑first Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, ending national Prohibition (Dec. 5 is often celebrated as “Repeal Day”).

1952 — The “Great Smog” of London began (Dec. 5–9), a severe air-pollution event that contributed to thousands of deaths and led to major public-health and environmental reforms.

2013 — Nelson Mandela, the anti‑apartheid leader and former president of South Africa, died at age 95.

Observances / Interesting facts

December 5 is observed as International Volunteer Day (United Nations).

December 5 is also World Soil Day (UN/FAO observance).

In Thailand, Dec. 5 is the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) and is celebrated nationally as the king’s birthday and as Father’s Day.

Notable births

1901 — Walt Disney, American animator, film producer and entertainment pioneer (d. 1966).

1901 — Werner Heisenberg, German theoretical physicist and Nobel laureate (d. 1976).

1927 — Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX), King of Thailand (d. 2016).

1932 — Little Richard, American rock ’n’ roll pioneer (d. 2020).

1946 — José Carreras, Spanish tenor.

1975 — Ronnie O’Sullivan, English professional snooker player.

1985 — Shikhar Dhawan, Indian cricketer.



Notable deaths

1791 — Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Austrian composer, died in Vienna at age 35.

1876 — Many of the nearly 300 victims of the Brooklyn Theatre fire perished on this date.

2013 — Nelson Mandela, former president of South Africa and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, died Dec. 5 at age 95.



