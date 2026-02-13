Friday Headlines: February 13, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Friday, Feb. 13, 2026:
TOP HEADLINES:
Butte to use $1.2M settlement to upgrade water system after contamination scare
Bozeman attorney faces professional conduct violations
Heart attack symptoms can last for days, Butte woman learns after near-fatal experience
Montana Homestead Tax Rates deadline less than a month away
THAT’S INTERESTING:
🏛️ Major Historical Events February 13th
Ancient & Medieval Times
- 962 - Emperor Otto I and Pope John XII co-signed the Diploma Ottonianum, recognizing papal authority over Rome
- 1258 - Siege of Baghdad: Hulegu Khan's Mongol army sacked Baghdad, ending the Abbasid Caliphate and marking a pivotal moment in Middle Eastern history
- 1542 - Catherine Howard executed: Henry VIII's fifth wife was beheaded for adultery, continuing the tragic pattern of his marriages
17th-18th Century
- 1689 - William III and Mary II were proclaimed joint rulers of England following the Glorious Revolution
- 1692 - Massacre of Glencoe: 38 members of the MacDonald clan were murdered in the Scottish Highlands for allegedly not pledging allegiance to William of Orange quickly enough
19th Century
- 1856 - Work began covering London's River Fleet, creating the modern central boulevards
- 1867 - Johann Strauss II's "The Blue Danube" had its premiere in Vienna
20th Century
- 1935 - Bruno Hauptmann was convicted of kidnapping and murdering Charles Lindbergh Jr., the famous aviator's son
- 1945 - Dresden Bombing: Allied forces began the controversial bombing of Dresden, Germany during WWII
- 1960 - France became the world's fourth nuclear power by detonating "Gerboise Bleue" in the Sahara Desert
- 1962 - Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points in a single NBA game - still the only player to achieve this feat
- 1984 - Konstantin Chernenko became the last hardline Soviet leader before Gorbachev's reforms
- 2000 - The final original "Peanuts" comic strip was published, one day after creator Charles M. Schulz's death
21st Century
- 2008 - Australian PM Kevin Rudd issued a formal apology to Aboriginal peoples for past injustices
- 2013 - Pope Benedict XVI announced his resignation, the first pope to resign in nearly 600 years
- 2017 - Kim Jong-nam, half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was assassinated in Malaysia
- 2021 - A massive winter storm caused deadly blackouts across Texas
👑 Notable Births
Historical Figures
- 1440 - Hartmann Schedel, German physician who compiled "The Nuremberg Chronicle"
- 1805 - Peter Gustav Lejeune Dirichlet, influential German mathematician
- 1885 - Bess Truman, future First Lady of the United States
Artists & Entertainers
- 1891 - Grant Wood, American painter famous for "American Gothic"
- 1933 - Kim Novak, classic Hollywood actress ("Vertigo," "Picnic")
- 1944 - Jerry Springer, television host and former politician
- 1950 - Peter Gabriel, English musician and former Genesis frontman
- 1961 - Henry Rollins, punk rock icon and spoken-word artist
Sports Legends
- 1923 - Chuck Yeager, test pilot who first broke the sound barrier
- 1934 - George Segal, American actor
⚰️ Notable Deaths
Historical Figures
- 1542 - Catherine Howard, fifth wife of Henry VIII (executed)
- 1883 - Richard Wagner, legendary German composer
- 2000 - Charles M. Schulz, creator of the "Peanuts" comic strip
- 2016 - Antonin Scalia, U.S. Supreme Court Justice
- 2017 - Kim Jong-nam, half-brother of Kim Jong-un (assassinated)
🎭 Cultural Milestones
- 1972 - The film "Cabaret" starring Liza Minnelli was released
- 1996 - Tupac Shakur's album "All Eyez on Me" was released
- 2004 - Mattel announced that Barbie and Ken were breaking up
🔬 Scientific Discoveries
- 1961 - Scientists discovered the Van Allen radiation belt
- 1999 - The Hubble Space Telescope discovered the largest known star, later nicknamed "Lucy."
- 2021 - Archaeologists announced the discovery of the world's oldest known beer factory in Egypt (dating to 3150 BC)
Local News
Friday Headlines: February 13, 2026
Crime & Courts
Authorities investigating body of 65-year-old man found in home near Pray
Local News
Bozeman attorney accused of filing lawsuits that cost taxpayers $3 million
