Friday Headlines: February 20, 2026

Historic lack of snowfall hits Bozeman ski areas, forces NCAA Championship relocation

Butte Strong watchdog group aims to educate community on legal rights

Butte artist creates portrait series celebrating library patrons and public spaces

Bozeman man arrested with potential ties to Latin American drug dealers

Belgrade's annual community-wide book club begins March 5

What's happening:

BOZEMAN AREA EVENTS (February 20-22, 2026)

Winter Crazy Days

Downtown Bozeman's annual Winter Crazy Days sale returns for its biggest shopping event of the season. Local businesses throughout downtown will offer major discounts, clearance pricing, and special promotions. Restaurants, bars, and coffee shops will also participate with dine-in and takeout specials.

February 20-22, 2026

All Day

Downtown Bozeman

Free to attend

Ian Munsick - The Eagle Flies Free Tour

Country music artist Ian Munsick brings his high-energy Western revival tour to Bozeman. The Wyoming native, known for fusing classic country storytelling with a fresh mountain-west sound, will be joined by special guests Jake Worthington and Tyler Nance. Munsick has racked up over a billion streams and his newest album, Eagle Feather, features 20 tracks capturing the spirit of the West.

Friday, February 20, 2026

7:00 PM (Doors open at 6:00 PM)

Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Montana State University, Bozeman

Tickets available at www.montana.edu/brickbreeden

Maddy O'Neal

Electronic music powerhouse Maddy O'Neal returns to Montana with her signature blend of electro-soul and bass music. The artist is known for combining lush future textures, deep melodic bass, glitchy hip-hop rhythms, and funk-soul roots into a unique sound that keeps dance floors moving all night.

Saturday, February 21, 2026

8:00 PM

The ELM, 506 N Seventh Avenue, Bozeman

Tickets available through The ELM box office

BUTTE AREA EVENTS (February 20-22, 2026)

Desperate Electric with StilGone

A high-voltage night of music featuring Butte's own Desperate Electric, a power-disco duo known for their funky, high-powered disco pop energy. They'll be joined by Bozeman's StilGone, an intergalactic jam-funk group blending hip hop, smooth R&B, and cosmic jam fusion.

Friday, February 20, 2026

8:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)

The Covellite Theatre, 215 West Broadway, Butte

$15 advance, $20 day of show

Butte Symphony Series

The Butte Symphony Association presents a performance as part of their 76th season concert series. The Butte Symphony has been a cornerstone of the community's cultural life for over seven decades.

Friday, February 21, 2026

Time to be announced

Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W Park Street, Butte

Tickets available at Mother Lode Theatre box office, 406-723-3602

Chinese New Year Parade - Year of the Horse

The Mai Wah Society hosts Butte's annual Chinese New Year Parade, celebrating the Year of the Horse. Described as the shortest, loudest, and sometimes coldest parade in Montana, this participatory celebration features dragon dancers blessing local businesses as the procession winds through Historic Uptown Butte. The parade begins at the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse and heads east on Granite Street. Attendees are encouraged to follow the dragon and become part of the procession. In Chinese culture, the horse symbolizes vitality, speed, and perseverance.

Saturday, February 21, 2026

3:00 PM

Starts at Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse, 155 W Granite Street, Butte

Free

Community Concert Series

The Butte Community Concert Association presents a performance as part of their 95th season. The Community Concert Series has been bringing professional touring entertainment to Butte for nearly a century.

Saturday, February 22, 2026

Time to be announced

Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W Park Street, Butte

Season tickets: $102.75, available at Mother Lode Theatre box office, 406-723-3602

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Major Historical Events for February 20th

Ancient & Medieval Times:

1547 - King Edward VI of England was crowned following the death of his father Henry VIII

Modern Era:

1839 - U.S. Congress prohibited dueling in the District of Columbia after the deadly 1838 duel between Kentucky Rep. William Graves and Maine Rep. Jonathan Cilley

1864 - Battle of Olustee, the largest Civil War conflict fought in Florida, where Confederate forces decisively defeated Union troops

1962 - John Glenn became the first American to orbit Earth aboard Friendship 7, completing three orbits and marking a pivotal moment in the Space Race

20th Century:

1919 - Habibullah Khan, leader of Afghanistan who tried to maintain neutrality in WWI, was assassinated while on a hunting trip

1943 - The volcano Parícutin erupted in Mexico, creating one of the youngest volcanoes on Earth

1965 - Ranger 8 spacecraft hit the moon and transmitted over 7,000 photographs back to Earth

Recent History:

2003 - The Station nightclub fire in West Warwick, Rhode Island, killed 100 people and injured nearly 200 - one of the deadliest such fires in U.S. history

2010 - Devastating floods and mudslides on the Portuguese island of Madeira killed at least 32 people

🌟 Notable Births

Legendary Figures:

1819 - Alfred Escher, Swiss businessman and politician

1927 - Sidney Poitier, groundbreaking American actor and director

1942 - Phil Esposito, NHL hockey legend

Political Leaders:

1951 - Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Music Icons:

1967 - Kurt Cobain, lead singer and guitarist of Nirvana

1988 - Rihanna (Robyn Rihanna Fenty), Barbadian singer, actress, and business mogul

⚰️ Notable Deaths

1895 - Frederick Douglass, the influential American abolitionist, social reformer, and writer

1996 - Tōru Takemitsu, renowned Japanese composer

2005 - Hunter S. Thompson, iconic American journalist and author of "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas"

🎯 Interesting Facts

February 20th falls under the Pisces zodiac sign

The birthstone for February is Amethyst

February's birth flowers are violet (symbolizing loyalty and humility) and primrose (representing young love)

In 1491, an unnamed comet came within 860,000 miles of Earth - one of the closest comet approaches on record

February 20th is also World Day of Social Justice, recognized by the United Nations

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.


