Friday Headlines: Happy Halloween!

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Friday, Oct. 31, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Morning forecast: Oct. 31, 2025

TOP HEADLINES:

Montana nonprofits see surge in demand as 77K Montanans face SNAP benefit cuts

Bozeman nonprofits see surge in demand as 77,000 Montanans face SNAP benefit cuts

Montana Democrats urge Gianforte to use state funds for SNAP benefits amid federal shutdown

Montana Democrats urge governor to use state funds for SNAP benefits amid federal shutdown

Bozeman's leaf collection program turns fall cleanup into community effort

Bozeman's leaf collection program turns fall cleanup into community effort

As you Wish: Bozeman students bring 'The Princess Bride' to life

Bozeman students bring 'The Princess Bride' to life on stage with Hawks Theatre Company

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Major Historical Events for October 31st:

1517 - The Protestant Reformation Begins Martin Luther posts his famous 95 Theses on the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany, challenging the Catholic Church's sale of indulgences and sparking the Protestant Reformation that would transform Christianity and Western civilization.

1917 - The Balfour Declaration British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour issues the Balfour Declaration, expressing British support for establishing a Jewish homeland in Palestine, which would have profound implications for the Middle East.

1917 - Battle of Beersheba The "last successful cavalry charge in history" is performed by the 4th Australian Light Horse during World War I in southern Palestine.

1941 - Mount Rushmore Completed The iconic Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota is officially completed after 14 years of construction.

1961 - Stalin's Body Removed Joseph Stalin's body is removed from the mausoleum in Red Square and reburied within the Kremlin walls as part of Russia's de-Stalinization program under Nikita Khrushchev.

1984 - Indira Gandhi Assassinated Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards, leading to violent anti-Sikh riots across India.

2011 - Day of Seven Billion The world's official population reaches approximately 7 billion people on this date.

Notable Births

1860 - Juliette Gordon Low Founder of the Girl Scouts of the USA, an organization that continues to empower girls worldwide.

1897 - Edith Head Legendary costume designer who won eight Academy Awards for her work in Hollywood films.

1922 - Dale Evans American actress, singer, and writer, best known as the wife and partner of cowboy star Roy Rogers.

1931 - Dan Rather Prominent American journalist and former CBS Evening News anchor.

1970 - Christopher Nolan Acclaimed British-American filmmaker known for "The Dark Knight" trilogy, "Inception," and "Interstellar."

1971 - Tupac Shakur Influential American rapper, actor, and social activist whose impact on hip-hop culture continues today.

1967 - Vanilla Ice (Robert Van Winkle) American rapper who became famous for the hit song "Ice Ice Baby."

2000 - Willow Smith American singer, actress, and daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Notable Deaths

1926 - Harry Houdini (Age 52) The world's most famous magician and escape artist dies from peritonitis in Detroit, following complications from a ruptured appendix caused by an unexpected punch to his stomach during a college lecture.

1984 - Indira Gandhi (Age 66) Prime Minister of India, assassinated by her own bodyguards, leading to significant political upheaval in India.

1993 - River Phoenix (Age 23) Promising young actor known for films like "Stand by Me" and "My Own Private Idaho," dies of a drug overdose outside a West Hollywood nightclub.

1993 - Federico Fellini (Age 73) Renowned Italian film director known for his distinctive cinematic style, dies on the same day as River Phoenix.

2008 - Studs Terkel (Age 96) American author and oral historian who chronicled American life from the Great Depression through the early 21st century.

Cultural Significance

October 31st is widely celebrated as Halloween in many countries, originating from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. The date also serves as Reformation Day for Protestant churches, commemorating Martin Luther's historic challenge to the Catholic Church.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

