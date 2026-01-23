Friday Headlines: January 23, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Friday, Jan. 23, 2026:

TOP HEADLINES:

Butte residents voice concerns over proposed data center expansion

Live from the Divide relocates from Bozeman to Livingston's historic Empire Theatre

Montana officials offer $31K reward for info on illegally killed wolf near Gardiner

Ellsworth pleads not guilty to official misconduct charge, seeks to dismiss case

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Notable historical events for January 23rd

393 — Emperor Theodosius I proclaims his son Honorius co‑emperor of the Roman Empire.

1556 — The Shaanxi earthquake in China, the deadliest earthquake on record, strikes; death toll estimates reach as high as ~830,000.

1571 — The Royal Exchange in London opens as a center for commerce.

1849 — Elizabeth Blackwell is awarded an M.D., becoming the first woman in the United States to receive a medical degree.

1909 — The ocean liner RMS Republic uses the CQD distress signal after a collision off the U.S. coast (several lives lost).

1937 — One of the early Moscow show trials of the Great Purge begins (Karl Radek and others tried).

1977 — The TV miniseries Roots premieres in the U.S., becoming a major cultural event and conversation starter about slavery and African American history.

2013 — The U.S. Department of Defense announces plans to open ground combat positions to women (ending the 1994 ban).

2015 — Klay Thompson scores 37 points in one NBA quarter (including 9 three‑pointers), setting multiple single‑quarter records.

Notable births

1737 — John Hancock, American revolutionary and first signer of the Declaration of Independence (famous signature).

1897 — Subhas Chandra Bose, Indian nationalist leader (celebrated as Parakram Diwas in India).

1910 — Django Reinhardt, pioneering Belgian‑born jazz guitarist and composer.

1918 — Gertrude B. Elion, American biochemist and Nobel Prize laureate (drug development pioneer).

1919 — Ernie Kovacs, American comedian and early television innovator.

1984 — Arjen Robben, Dutch professional footballer.

Notable deaths

1944 — Edvard Munch, Norwegian painter best known for The Scream.

1976 — Paul Robeson, American singer, actor and activist.

1989 — Salvador Dalí, Spanish surrealist artist.

2005 — Johnny Carson, influential American late‑night TV host.

2015 — King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia.

2021 — Larry King, American broadcaster (died Jan. 23, 2021).

2021 — Hal Holbrook, American actor (also died Jan. 23, 2021).

Holidays, observances & trivia

National Handwriting Day (U.S.) is observed Jan. 23 in honor of John Hancock’s birthday.

In India, Jan. 23 is celebrated as Parakram Diwas to mark Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary.

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

