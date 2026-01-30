Friday Headlines: January 30, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Friday, Jan. 30, 2026:
Watch the latest weather forecast
Friday morning forecast: Jan. 30, 2026
TOP HEADLINES:
Butte committee addresses concerns over proposed Sabey data center
Butte committee addresses concerns over proposed Sabey data center
MSU QCORE lands $31.5M for quantum computing research
Montana State University's QCORE receives $31.5 million for quantum computing research
Scam calls on the rise, Bozeman police warn
Scam calls on the rise, Bozeman police warn
Saddle Peak Elementary students build home libraries with free books from foundation program
Belgrade students receive free books through Scripps Howard Foundation annual book fair program
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Historical Facts and Events for January 30th
- 1933: Adolf Hitler is appointed Chancellor of Germany, marking a significant step in the rise of Nazi Germany.
- 1948: Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of the Indian independence movement, is assassinated in New Delhi.
- 1945: The Soviet Union begins the siege of Budapest during World War II.
- 1969: The Beatles give their famous rooftop concert atop Apple Corps headquarters in London, their last public performance.
- 1972: Bloody Sunday occurs in Northern Ireland, where British soldiers fire on civil rights protesters in Derry.
Notable Births
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756) – Renowned Austrian composer, widely considered one of the greatest music talents of all time.
- Janet Jackson (1966) – American singer, songwriter, and actress.
- Lindsey Vonn (1984) – American former alpine ski racer, one of the most successful female ski racers.
- Stuart Sutcliffe (1940) – Scottish artist and musician, early member of The Beatles.
- Doug Flutie (1968) – American former football quarterback.
Notable Deaths
- Mahatma Gandhi (1948) – Leader of the Indian independence movement.
- Janet Gaynor (1984) – American actress, first Academy Award winner for Best Actress.
- Albert King (1992) – Influential American blues guitarist and singer.
- William Conrad (1994) – American actor, producer, and director known for his role in "Cannon".
Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.