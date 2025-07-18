Friday Headlines: July 18, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Friday, July 18, 2025:

Temperatures will be warmer again for your Friday with a couple of scattered to isolated thunderstorms in the southern part of southwest Montana that could bring a few storms into Bozeman for the early evening while staying dry in Butte.

Warmer with a few isolated showers Friday

TOP HEADLINES:

Gallatin County Grapples with Reputation as 'Drunkest County in America'

Gallatin County struggles with high rates of excessive drinking, straining resources for addiction treatment. Providers warn that changing the "culture of chemical dependence" is critical.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Mobile Command Center Keeps Fair-Goers Safe

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office deploys mobile command center at state fair to provide a safety net and resources for lost children, emergencies. Unit is equipped with a 360 camera for surveillance.

Nomads Helping Nomads: Bozeman's Van Life Community Rallies to Support One of Their Own

Jennie Timar, a "van lifer" who lives in her Nissan van, discusses the benefits and challenges of the van life, including community support when her van broke down in Bozeman

Basin Elementary School faces uncertain future

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical Facts:

Here are some historical facts and notable birthdays for July 18:



In 1936, the first Oscar statuettes were presented at a private dinner held at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

In 1969, the Apollo 11 spacecraft blasted off from Cape Kennedy, Florida, carrying the first two astronauts to land on the moon - Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

In 1984, it was announced that the Los Angeles Olympics would be the first Summer Olympics to be held without the Soviet Union, as they boycotted the games.

