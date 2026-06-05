Friday Headlines: June 5, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Friday, June 5, 2026:

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Fantastic Friday!

TOP HEADLINES:

Dillon community heartbroken over death of cadet at the Montana Youth Challenge Academy

Dillon community heartbroken over death of cadet at Montana Youth Challenge Academy

Bozeman realtor's social media post sparks outrage, renews conversations about racism in Montana

Bozeman realtor's social media post sparks outrage, renews conversations about racism in Montana

Dillon family renames jewelry store after 7-year-old son killed in bicycle accident

Dillon family renames jewelry store after son Enoch Haworth, 7, killed in bicycle accident

Montana Legislature fallout following primary election

Montana Legislature fallout following primary election

Belgrade declares water emergency after 2 wells go offline, city says water is safe to drink

Belgrade declares water emergency after 2 wells go offline, but city says water is safe to drink

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Interesting and historical facts about the landmark June 5, 1981 CDC report that first documented what would become known as AIDS:

The Historic Report Itself

The Publication: The report was published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) on June 5, 1981, under the title "Pneumocystis Pneumonia—Los Angeles."

The Cases: The report described five previously healthy gay men in Los Angeles, aged in their late twenties to early thirties, who developed a rare form of pneumonia called Pneumocystis carinii pneumonia (PCP) between October 1980 and May 1981.

Mortality: Two of the five men had already died by the time the report was published, and the others would die soon after.

Key Players Behind the Discovery

Dr. Michael Gottlieb: A 33-year-old UCLA immunologist who was the lead author. He was studying immunology and happened to be curious about unusual infections he was seeing.

Dr. Wayne Shandera: A CDC Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) officer stationed in Los Angeles County. He was a former student of Gottlieb's from Stanford and became crucial in getting the report published quickly.

The Connection: Gottlieb called Shandera asking if he was aware of anything unusual happening among gay men. There was reportedly "an eerie silence" on the other end before Shandera said he'd look into it.

The Warning Signs That Led to Discovery

Pentamidine Requests: The CDC had been receiving unusual requests for pentamidine, a rare drug used to treat PCP, since February 1981. These requests were alarming because they came without explanations of underlying immunocompromising conditions—all patients were young, previously healthy gay men.

Sandy Ford's Role: Sandy Ford at the CDC's Parasitic Disease Drug Service noticed the spike in pentamidine requests and confirmed increasing shipments around the country after Gottlieb's first report.

Rapid Publication: The report was written quickly in Shandera's apartment to bypass the lengthy peer-review process and get the information out fast through the MMWR.

Historical Significance

First Official Recognition: This one-page report marked the first official scientific documentation of what would become known as AIDS, making it one of the most important medical publications of the 20th century.

Immediate Impact: Within hours of publication, clinicians across the country who had seen similar cases realized the connection to the Los Angeles cases.

Media Coverage: The New York Times first covered the story on July 3, 1981, with an article titled "Rare Cancer Seen in 41 Homosexuals."

The Broader Context

Initial Name: The disease was initially called "Gay-Related Immune Deficiency" (GRID) or the "gay plague" before being renamed AIDS in July 1982.

Global Impact: By the end of 2008, CDC estimates that 594,496 people had died from AIDS in the United States since 1981.

MMWR Circulation: The report's publication helped boost MMWR circulation from 6,000 in 1961 to 80,000 in 1981 and 120,000 in 1983.

Tragic Irony

The Fifth Patient: Though the report focused on gay men, Gottlieb's fifth patient was actually Black, but race was largely omitted from early reports until 1983, showing how the epidemic's impact on communities of color was initially overlooked.

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

