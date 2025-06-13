Friday Headlines: Making roads safe, Butte dispensaries, No. 7th construction

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Friday, June 13, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

The early afternoon looks to bring developing storms to southwest Montana with a few of those storms capable of producing moderate hail, damaging wind, and brief heavy downpours. You can see Matt Elwell's full forecast here.

Severe Storms Possible Friday

TOP HEADLINES:

Bozeman’s Huffine Lane to Get Safety Enhancements Amid Rapid Growth

With Bozeman's growth leading to increased traffic, officials aim to enhance safety on Huffine Lane, targeting a 50% reduction in fatalities and serious injuries over 10 years.

Butte Proposes Ordinance to Curb Marijuana Dispensaries Amid Concerns Over Saturation

The Butte County Attorney seeks to limit marijuana dispensaries' locations and numbers to address community concerns about overcrowding, affecting future shops only.

Road Construction Shifts from North 19th to North 7th, Raising Concerns for Local Businesses

As construction moves from North 19th to North 7th Avenue, local businesses like Big O Tires anticipate challenges with access and customer confusion.

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting facts about Friday the 13th:

Cultural Significance: The superstition surrounding Friday the 13th is thought to originate from a combination of factors, including the belief that the number 13 is unlucky and that Friday is an inauspicious day. Numerology: In numerology, the number 12 is often considered a "complete" number (12 months in a year, 12 zodiac signs, etc.), while 13 is seen as irregular or out of balance, contributing to its negative connotations. Historical Events: Some historical events that happened on Friday the 13th have contributed to its ominous reputation, such as the arrest of the Knights Templar on Friday, October 13, 1307, which was sanctioned by King Philip IV of France. The Movie Franchise: The horror film franchise "Friday the 13th," which premiered in 1980, popularized the superstition further by introducing the iconic character of Jason Voorhees and establishing a link between the day and bad luck. Global Variations: While Friday the 13th is considered unlucky in many Western cultures, in some cultures, other numbers or days may hold greater superstition. For example, many Spanish-speaking countries consider Tuesday the 13th (Martes 13) to be unlucky instead. Phobia: The fear of Friday the 13th is known as "paraskevidekatriaphobia." People who experience this phobia may go to great lengths to avoid anything that could happen on this day. Positive Events: Despite its reputation, some people believe that Friday the 13th can be a day of good luck. For example, some have noted that the day can be an opportunity for a fresh start or a chance to take risks. Calendar Quirk: In a given year, there can be one to three occurrences of Friday the 13th. Notably, if there is a January 1 that falls on a Sunday, that year will have three Fridays the 13th (in February, March, and November). Annual Celebrations: The day has sparked themed events and celebrations in various places, including “National Friday the 13th Day,” during which fans of horror and the franchise participate in related activities, like movie marathons. Travel Cancellations: Some people consider the day so unlucky that they will avoid traveling or making important decisions on Friday the 13th altogether, impacting travel and commerce in some areas.

