Friday Headlines: MSU bus shuttle, Uptown holiday sales, Indian food in Butte

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Friday, Dec. 12, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Friday morning forecast: Dec. 12, 2025

TOP HEADLINES:

Montana National Guard welcomes new officers from MSU's Army ROTC program

Uptown Butte merchants report strong holiday shopping season

Experienced restaurant family chooses Butte for mountain landscape similarity to Nepal homeland

New Indian restaurant opens on Butte's Main Street

MSU launches free airport shuttle service for students and community

THAT’S INTERESTING:

December 12th Events

1787 — Pennsylvania ratifies the U.S. Constitution (becoming the second state to do so).

1911 — At the Delhi Durbar King George V announced the decision to move the capital of British India from Calcutta to (what became) New Delhi.

1901 — Guglielmo Marconi reported receiving the first transatlantic radio signal (the Morse letter “S”) at Signal Hill, St. John’s, Newfoundland.

1963 — Kenya gains independence from the United Kingdom (Kenya Independence Day).

2015 — The Paris Agreement on climate change was adopted by parties at the UN climate conference (COP21) in Paris.

Observance — December 12 is observed as Universal Health Coverage Day (annual awareness day).

Notable births

1745 — John Jay, American statesman and first Chief Justice of the United States.

1875 — Gerd von Rundstedt, German field marshal (WWII).

1915 — Frank Sinatra, American singer and actor.

1923 — Bob Barker, American television game-show host.

1950 — Rajinikanth (Shivaji Rao Gaekwad), Indian film actor and cultural icon.

1975 — Mayim Bialik, American actress and neuroscientist.

1981 — Yuvraj Singh, Indian cricketer.

Notable deaths

1889 — Robert Browning, English poet and playwright.

1963 — Yasujirō Ozu, Japanese film director.

1993 — József Antall, Hungarian historian and prime minister.

2007 — Ike Turner, American musician and bandleader.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

