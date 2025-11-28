Friday Headlines: Wood bank, Courthouse windows, Bands of heavy snow

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Friday, Nov. 28, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Bands of heavy snow for Friday

TOP HEADLINES:

Montana volunteers split 150 cords of free firewood annually for elderly, disabled residents

Carpenters replace massive 500-lb windows at historic Butte-Silver Bow County Courthouse

Montana gets initial approval for federal broadband funds

Livingston chef organizes free Thanksgiving dinner serving 700 community members with volunteer help

Bozeman saddle maker crafts custom leather goods for cowboys at Black Sheep Custom Leather

New recovery center opens in Bozeman as addiction treatment gap widens in Gallatin Valley

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Notable Events from November 28th:

587 — Treaty of Andelot: King Guntram of Burgundy recognizes Childebert II as his heir.

1720 (approx.) — Trials of female pirates Anne Bonny and Mary Read; both convicted and sentenced to death, but executions were postponed because they were pregnant.

1821 — Panama separates from Spain and joins Gran Colombia (a key step in the region’s independence movements).

1912 — Albania declares independence from the Ottoman Empire (Albanian Independence Day).

1925 — The WSM Barn Dance begins broadcasting in Nashville — later renamed the Grand Ole Opry, an enduring institution in American country music.

1979 — Air New Zealand Flight 901 (Antarctica sightseeing flight) crashes into Mount Erebus, killing all 257 on board.

1990 — UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher resigns as leader of the Conservative Party and therefore as Prime Minister.

Notable births (selected)

1118 — Manuel I Komnenos, Byzantine emperor.

1489 — Margaret Tudor, queen of Scotland (daughter of Henry VII of England).

1628 — John Bunyan, English preacher and author of The Pilgrim’s Progress.

1757 — William Blake, English poet, painter and printmaker.

1820 — Friedrich Engels, German philosopher and co‑author (with Karl Marx) of foundational Marxist works.

1929 — Berry Gordy Jr., American record executive and founder of Motown Records.

1962 — Jon Stewart, American comedian and long‑time host of The Daily Show.

Notable deaths (selected)

1994 — Jeffrey Dahmer (born 1960), American serial killer — beaten to death in prison on November 28, 1994.

2023 — Charles T. Munger (born 1924), American investor and vice‑chairman of Berkshire Hathaway — died November 28, 2023.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

