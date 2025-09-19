Friday's Headlines: September 19, 2025

BOZEMAN — Here's a quick look at our top stories for Friday, September 19, 2025:

FRIDAY'S VIDEO FORECAST:

Overall expect a pleasant day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle and upper 70s. Watch for wind and rain for your Sunday and Monday.

Fantastic Weather For Your Friday

TOP HEADLINES:

'Its super fun': Coding sessions for 4th through 8th grade girls in Montana kickoff

'It's super fun': Coding sessions for 4th through 8th grade girls in Montana kickoff

'A living nightmare': Manhattan firewood company loses more than half its inventory in fire

‘A Living Nightmare’: Manhattan firewood company loses more than half its inventory in fire

Unique crops: Montana hop farmer supplies local breweries amid industry challenges

Unique Crops: Montana hop farmer supplies local breweries amid industry challenges

Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter cares for 13 rescue kittens

Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter cares for 13 rescue kittens

Montana Tech appoints director to facilitate critical materials research

Montana Tech appoints director to facilitate critical materials research

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for SEPTEMBER 19TH:

1893 — New Zealand becomes the first self-governing country to grant women the vote.

1985 — A powerful (≈7.8) earthquake devastates Mexico City, causing massive damage and a large death toll.

1676 — Jamestown, Virginia, is attacked and burned during Bacon’s Rebellion.

96 — The Roman Senate proclaims Nerva emperor following the assassination of Domitian (ancient Roman political turning point).

1972 — A parcel bomb kills an Israeli diplomat in London (part of a wave of attacks tied to Middle East conflicts).

Notable birthdays:

Jeremy Irons (1948) — English actor (Oscar winner, acclaimed stage and screen career).

Jimmy Fallon (1974) — American comedian and late-night TV host.

Trisha Yearwood (1964) — American country singer and TV personality (Grammy winner).

Alison Sweeney (1976) — Actress and TV host (Days of Our Lives, various Hallmark projects).

Bill Medley (1940) — Singer (one half of The Righteous Brothers).

Victoria Silvstedt (1974) — Model, actress, and television personality.

Katrina Bowden (1988) — Actress (30 Rock).

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

