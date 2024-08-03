From bull riding to freestyling: Butte Silver Bow County Fair offers a weekend of family fun

BUTTE — I’m here at the Butte-Silver Bow County Fair and they’ve got livestock, live music, motorcycles, and a mechanical bull. Now, I’m far too serious of a journalist to ride that mechanical bull—the heck I ain’t!

I want to try this out, so what’s the secret? What should I do? Give me some advice.

“Stay on top,” said Dawson Huff.

Stay on top of the bull. I can handle this. I ain’t a cowboy, I’m punk rock! You saw me ride, was I for real? Do I have it?

“Ah, you lasted like 12 seconds and surprisingly didn’t get bucked off,” said 11-year-old Caliber Hart.

One thing that that I definitely wasn’t going to try was the freestyle dirt bike jump.

“Been riding freestyle for, man, a very long time now. I started riding dirt bikes at four years old and turned pro in freestyle in 2005 when I was 15 years old, so I’m 34 now and still going,” said Freestyle rider Destin Cantrell.

Kids with 4-H also have their award-winning animals on display. Nine-year-old Aubree Smith can tell you how she gets her pigs in blue-ribbon shape.

“So, like, after they take baths we would put hair softener on them so that’s why their hair is so soft,” said Smith.

At about 7:30 p.m. Friday, daredevil Spanky Spangler will freefall from over 100 feet in the air for his final stunt ever.

“And what an awesome place to do your last stunt at 76 years old … that’s crazy,” said Cantrell.

The fair will continue at the Butte Civic Center on Saturday with a concert that evening from the band Little Texas.

