Frontier Basketball tourney to bring high-scoring weekend for Butte's economy

BUTTE - For the first time in years, the Butte Civic Center is hosting a college basketball tournament, bringing 16 teams to the Civic Center for some hardwood action and hopefully bringing some hard-earned cash to the city.

“All the hotels are full, the restaurants are happy, so it really is a great thing,” Montana Tech Athletic Director Matt Stepan said.

The Frontier Conference Basketball Tournament started Friday, Feb. 27th, and will continue until March 2nd, bringing men’s and women’s teams from around Montana and multiple states in the conference.

WATCH: 16 teams. One city. Butte is hosting the Frontier Conference Basketball Tournament through March 2

Frontier Conference basketball tournament returns to Butte, bringing 16 teams and economic boost

“It’s a big deal, this tournament could live in four different states, so we’re pretty proud not just to have it in Montana, but to have it in Butte,” Stepan said.

Weekend-long tournaments are good for restaurants and other local businesses. It’s perfect for a place like Metal’s Sports Bar and Grill.

“It’s great for business, it’s great for the economy. As you can see, it’s already pretty much kicked off. We’re doing a number of team reservations and everything, so we’re looking forward to a great weekend,” Metal’s General Manager Dave Andrews said.

The Civic Center is slated to host the tournament again next year.

“Hopefully, do what we do, do a great job, I’m sure we will, and we want to keep it here in Butte,” Civic Center Director Bill Melvin said.