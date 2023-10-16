Fundraiser aims to help Mother Lode Theater buy new stage curtains

BUTTE — All the world is a stage, and the stage at the Mother Lode Theater in Butte needs a new curtain plus some other items. They’re kind of expensive, but the public can help at a special event being held at this historic theater.

“This place is incredible. You have dance reviews, you have plays, you have musical performances; it’s kind of the cornerstone of Butte,” said Valerie Nielson of the Rocky Mountain Association of REALTORS (RMAR).

RMAR is hosting the Junk to Gem Fundraiser for the theater to raise money to purchase a new main curtain, the black curtains in the wings, and the valance curtain over the stage. These curtains are more than 30 years old.

“You know, all of that begins to wear out after so many years of use by our staff, by the shows coming in, things get ripped, things get torn down,” said Butte Center for the Performing Arts President Jocelyn Dodge.

The live and silent auction will include donated antique furniture that’s been restored as well as gift baskets from local businesses.

“They’re all just projects that people have worked on over the past couple of months to refurbish them and bring them up to being gems,” said Nielson.

The specially made curtains are expected to cost $70,000. This is just part of the many upgrades being made to the historic theater that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary.

“It’s just such an important part of our community, something that we want to restore and rehabilitate,” said Dodge.

The event will take place Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10.