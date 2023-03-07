Fundraiser set to raise money for Butte-Silver Bow volunteer fire departments

BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow has about 10 volunteer fire departments and one thing they all need is funding. There’s a way you can help out.

The Butte Elks Club is hosting a fundraiser dinner on March 8 to help raise money for volunteer fire departments. Some volunteer departments appreciate events like this because it generates interest.

“People come to that, they start talking, asking you about the volunteer ranks are, sometimes you can pick up some members. God knows we need them, they’re getting a little short,” said Boulevard Volunteer Fire Chief Ed Fisher.

Many departments are using older equipment and fundraisers can help replace some equipment. However, some equipment is very expensive.

“Replacing an engine’s about half a million dollars, so you don’t have pancake breakfasts for those,” said Fisher.

Boulevard Volunteer Fire Department averages just over 100 calls a year, while others run 60 to 90 calls.

“Depending on this weather how it is now, it could be a busy summer and sometimes we run three or four calls a day on wildland,” the chief said.

Fisher estimates there are just over 100 volunteer firefighters that are willing to assist the 36 career firefighters in the Butte Fire Department. He says community support of the volunteers is helpful.

“I think it gives the volunteers a little pride to put on their back and it takes the older people to bring in the younger people and teach them the ins and outs and maybe get them to stay longer,” he said.

The Elks fundraising dinner begins at 5 PM on March 8. It is $14 per plate. Kids five and under eat free.