Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fundraiser to help pay medical expenses for Butte woman set for Saturday

emily papa.jpg
Contributed
emily papa.jpg
Posted at 4:44 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 18:44:28-05

BUTTE – A fundraiser is being held this weekend to help a Butte woman undergoing treatment for cancer.

Longtime Butte resident Emily Papa had surgery in Salt Lake City recently for a tumor behind her eye. A soup dinner is being held Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Butte Knights of Columbus Hall at 224 W. Park St. to raise money for her medical bills.

The event begins at 3 p.m. with a silent auction and runs until 6 p.m. Dinner will be served, including several kinds of soup.

Tickets are $20 for individuals or $15 for families of three or more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader