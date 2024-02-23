Fundraiser to help pay medical expenses for Butte woman set for Saturday

BUTTE – A fundraiser is being held this weekend to help a Butte woman undergoing treatment for cancer.

Longtime Butte resident Emily Papa had surgery in Salt Lake City recently for a tumor behind her eye. A soup dinner is being held Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Butte Knights of Columbus Hall at 224 W. Park St. to raise money for her medical bills.

The event begins at 3 p.m. with a silent auction and runs until 6 p.m. Dinner will be served, including several kinds of soup.

Tickets are $20 for individuals or $15 for families of three or more.