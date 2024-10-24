Fundraising gala will celebrate historic Mother Lode Theatre's 100th anniversary

BUTTE — Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou? Who knows wherefore he is, but he should be at the Mother Lode Theater for its 100th anniversary celebration where you’re going to see local talent and raise money to preserve this truly historic venue.

“This theater’s the last historic theater left in Butte,” said Jocelyn Dodge, president of the Butte Center for the Performing Arts.

Built in 1924, the theater continues to be used today for arts and entertainment. In its heyday, Butte once had many theaters.

“Butte was the center of arts and culture and entertainment, whether you had Charlie Chaplin, Mae West, Walter Pidgeon, so many of the stars came to Butte,” said Dodge.

The Rocky Mountain Association of Realtors is sponsoring the 100th anniversary Gala Fundraiser on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. which will feature music, dance, and other performances by local artists.

“It’s going to be a fantastic, high-energy show and again, just a celebration of all the things that are Butte performers, Butte arts and exactly what it is this organization supports,” said event coordinator Elizabeth Crase.

Funds raised here will go to purchase new LED spotlights for the theater. The realtor’s association held a smaller fundraiser last year.

“It went really well, we raised $5,000 for the Mother Lode, so we’re hoping to at least double that this year, if not triple it,” said Rocky Mountain Realtors Association President Valerie Nielson.

Elizabeth Crase who is the head of the Orphan Girl Children’s Theater said the Mother Lode has been a big supporter of her organization for years.

“So, absolutely, it’s only right that we roll up our sleeves and get involved in anything that helps celebrate and preserve this, I mean, truly national treasure, but Butte treasure,” said Crase.

Tickets are $25 per person and $5 for those 12 and under. There will be many auction items up for bid at the event.