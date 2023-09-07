Funky water in Butte due to algae bloom in reservoir

BUTTE — A giant algae bloom on one of Butte's water sources has given some residents a funky taste and smell in their tap water this past week.

Butte-Silver Bow Water Plant Superintendent Jim Keenan says in late summer it's not uncommon to have algae blooms on surface water supplies.

He says the problem is being remedied and while the taste and smell may not be great, the water is safe and the issue is under control.

“The algae blooms are unpredictable and they can happen really quickly. You can come up here one day and there won’t be any real indication of an algae problem, you come up the next day and it looks like somebody poured green paint on the surface of the reservoir,” Keenan said.

“I think that we’ve got the algae bloom completely under control, but we understand the concern that people might have. We just want to assure people that the taste and odor issues, the compounds that cause those taste and odor issues are harmless,” he added.

Keenan says it will take a little while to flush all of the water out of the distribution system, so there may be a lingering odor and taste for the next few days.