FWP Confirms Two Separate Pet Attacks by Wildlife in Big Sky

BIG SKY — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has confirmed two separate wildlife attacks involving pets in the Big Sky area. Both dogs are expected to be okay.

According to FWP, the first incident happened in late October near Town Center, when coyotes attacked a homeowner’s pet. Just a few days later, another pet was attacked nearby, though officials could not confirm what kind of animal was involved.

FWP spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen said these types of encounters, while concerning, aren’t unusual for communities surrounded by wildlife.

“These are instances of conflicts between homeowners and pets and the wildlife that also are common and that frequent these areas,” Jacobsen said. “So, it's not outside the realm of what’s somewhat normal for a place like Big Sky.”

Jacobsen recommends that pet owners keep their animals close and make their presence known when walking in areas where wildlife is active.

He also encourages anyone whose pet is injured by wildlife to report it to FWP as soon as possible so the agency can assess and manage the area appropriately.