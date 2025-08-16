Gallatin County Sheriff identifies train-pedestrian accident victim

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal train-pedestrian accident that occurred on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

The victim, 20-year-old Anna Steigerwald of Littleton, Colorado, was struck by a train near the Milwaukee Fishing Access Site near Three Forks shortly after 4:00 PM. Both the Sheriff’s Office and investigators from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad responded to the scene.

Sheriff Dan Springer expressed his deep condolences to Steigerwald’s family and friends, calling her loss a tragic event for all affected.