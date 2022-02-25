Gallatin County Sheriff releases name of snowmobiler found dead near West Yellowstone

BOZEMAN - Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer released the name of the missing snowmobiler who was found dead on Wednesday.

According to a release, Frank James Crow, 65, of Alabama was reported missing on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Crow had become separated from his wife who he was riding with and had not been seen for approximately an hour.

Crow was later discovered just off the trail by Gallatin County Sheriff Search & Rescue volunteers who were searching for him. Crow’s snowmobile left the trail and struck a tree on the Little Snowy Trail.

The investigation is still ongoing and the cause of death is pending. A coroner from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is handling the death investigation.

In the release, Springer stated: "Thank you to Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire Department, who assisted with the recovery. Our deepest condolences to the Crow family during this time."

