Gallatin County Sheriff’s office alerts community of recent Bitcoin phone scams

BOZEMAN — If something seems suspicious, that's because it probably is. Keep those suspicions high because scam calls are running rampant right now.

I walked around Peets’ Hill and asked folks, “Have you ever gotten a scam call?”

“Every day, at least 3 times a day,” one couple tells me.

If you’re like Nick and Cari, you’ve probably received a scam call at some point in your life. One specific scam call that left this couple rattled?

“His father, who has a landline and is older, got a phone call saying that our son was arrested for DUI and we needed to send money immediately,” shared Cari.

How were they able to tell this was a scam?

“They said it was in New York City, and I knew he was in Hawaii. That was the red flag. We were in shock. We were scared at first — we didn't know what to believe.”

Because these scams can be believable, how does Gary, another Bozeman local, say he avoids scam calls?

“All the people that I need to talk to are registered in my phone. So, when I get a phone call from them, it will show me who’s calling. Anything else I consider a scam call,” said Gary.

But that doesn’t stop these calls from coming in. In fact, as Nick and Cari were leaving, they flagged me down to show me:

“So that just happened while we were talking.” Another scam call.

I thought the volume at which these calls are coming in is crazy, so I headed to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office to learn what they’ve been seeing.

“You’ll see anywhere from 6–12 fraud calls come across the board during a day shift,” Derrick Pawlikowski

Pawlikowski has been a patrolman with the Sheriff’s Office for 6 years. He looks into many of these scam calls and tells me the most recent scheme?

“The scam of Bitcoin. What they do is call a person posing as a law enforcement officer and, in some cases, a business,” started Pawlikowski.

These scammers inform you that you have a debt that needs to be paid immediately. They’ll ask you to withdraw cash from your bank and pay that debt at a nearby Bitcoin machine, commonly found at gas stations and grocery stores — running some folks up for tens of thousands of dollars.

“And then these folks find out shortly after that it was a scam and all their money is gone,” said Pawlikowski.

Pawlikowski told me that about 50% of the time, people will lose their money.

“Let me be clear: there is no time that law enforcement will ever collect money over the phone from you, let alone utilize cryptocurrency,” Pawlikowski wants to let people know.

WATCH: Bozeman locals and deputies share scam stories

Gallatin County Sheriff’s office alerts community of recent Bitcoin phone scams

Some other red flags Pawlikowski brought to light?

“A person will act like the matter is very time-sensitive. They want to rush you, fluster you, and make you feel like you need to get this done immediately. Another thing is the person will act as if you’ll get a better deal if you pay now,” shared Pawlikowski.

And finally, be aware if anyone asks for your personal information over the phone. Pawlikowski says if you feel you could be a victim of a scam call, reach out to the Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency number at (406) 582-2100.

