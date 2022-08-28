Gallatin Valley shelter for domestic violence survivors is expanding

BOZEMAN- Haven is a shelter in Bozeman for anyone and everyone experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, sex trafficking and stalking. Executive Director Erica Coyle says they have seen an increase in the number of people seeking their help within the last year.

“The number of survivors seeking support right now is far outpacing the growth we're experiencing as a community,” said Coyle.

Coyle said Haven has worked with 1,195 survivors. a 12 percent increase. She says as the population grows, so will the number of survivors seeking their help.

“On top of that, we also know that Covid put a lot of stress on relationships and finances,” said Coyle. “Someone who had the resources to leave before might now need some extra support.”

She says they’re now building a new shelter to keep up with the high demand for services.

“The new facility will quadruple our capacity to provide shelter for survivors,” said Coyle. “That's one thing that we're excited about.”

The other thing Coyle is excited about - A community resource building being built. She says it will allow haven to offer more counseling, support groups and prevention education.

“We want to make sure that the community is invited in, so we'll be able to offer more programming,” said Coyle. “That way we can all work together to end domestic violence.”

Coyle says the old facility only has 10 beds. The new one will have 40 beds - and much more.

Jesse Guenther with Martel Construction offered MTN News a tour of the new 1,600 sq ft shelter.

“It’ll have kitchen space, a library, bedrooms and bathrooms, counselor rooms, a kids playroom, and work offices,” said Guenther.

Coyle says their goal is to open the new shelter in early 2023.

