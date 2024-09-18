'Gallery of Hope': Art show raising funds for domestic and sexual violence support center in Dillon

DILLON — According to a nonprofit that helps people who are experiencing domestic and sexual violence, rural Montana has a very high rate of domestic violence.

The Women's Resource Center in Dillon is the only option for those trying to escape violence at home. The center serves Beaverhead and Madison counties and is funded largely through grants, private donations, and fundraisers. Through the end of September, the center is hosting an art show to raise awareness and funds for their programming.

"I think that every woman at some point comes into contact with, whether it’s trauma or violence, and I want to be a part of an organization that supports those women so if I can do that with my art, I think that is really valuable," says Hannah Uhde, a painter based in Clancy, Montana.

She stands before one of the two paintings on display for the Gallery of Hope show. Shades of blue sweep across the canvas as a female figure emerges from the abstract strokes.

"A lot of my stuff is a little bit dark and deep, but it’s how we rise up from those deep and dark places that really matters," says Uhde.

Uhde is one of 35 artists featured in the show that will culminate in a silent auction for the nonprofit that serves men and women in southwest Montana.

"Beaverhead and Madison county is a large territory," says Izzi Simonsen, the program manager at the Women's Resource Center. "It’s about the size of Rhode Island and we are the only provider, the only safe shelter for domestic and sexual violence."

Simonsen says geographical isolation, low income, and a lack of resources make for a dangerous situation for those attempting to flee situations of domestic abuse.

"Nationally the statistic is that one in four women and one in seven men experience domestic or sexual violence in their lifetime. In Montana that percentage is much higher with 37% of women and 34% of men experiencing domestic or sexual violence," says Simonsen.

Simonsen says the shelter, which also offers a safe space for people who have pets, can accommodate eight individuals or families and it has been booked solid for the majority of the year.

"It’s essential that we have these services available to ensure that people have safe options to flee or navigate domestic and sexual violence situations," says Simonsen.

The center offers services like medical care, counseling, and emergency shelter for those seeking crisis intervention. The center can also connect domestic violence victims with legal advocacy services, safety planning, and referrals for safe housing. But work like this comes with a cost and fundraisers like the Gallery of Hope event help the center fulfill its mission.

"The reason we brought art into the picture is because of the emotional connection that people have with art and the way that we can draw in viewers and say much more than words with a piece of art," says Blakely Hay, a member of the Women's Resource Center board of directors.

The Gallery of Hope fundraiser takes place at Sweetwater Coffee Shop on Sept. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. To learn more about featured artists you can visit the WRC's webpage.