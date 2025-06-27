George Parrett Named Grand Marshal for Butte's 4th of July Parade

BUTTE (June 26, 2025) – The Butte America Foundation (BAmF) has announced that George Parrett will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 2025 4th of July Parade.

At 92 years old, Parrett shows no signs of slowing down. The retired Whittier School principal, teacher, and coach still dedicates his time to tutoring students in need and sharing his passion for gardening in Butte's challenging climate.

A longtime advocate for children in the community, Parrett has played a significant role in promoting the Spirit of the Columbia Gardens Carousel. Notably, he encouraged Butte's students to collect one million pennies to fund the purchase of two carousel horses, a challenge that was met with great success.

"I'm honored to be chosen as Grand Marshal," Parrett said. "I've loved my years in education, getting to know the great families of Butte. Throughout the years, I have always enjoyed both watching and participating in Butte's parades."

