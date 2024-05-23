Georgetown Lake hit with a foot of snow during spring storm

GEORGETOWN LAKE — Here in the Georgetown Lake area they are dealing with about a foot of snow, the really wet and heavy kind that’s accumulating on all the branches, causing limbs to break and fall on powerlines. It's led to power outages, here and all over the state.

“Well, I think it’s a little crazy, I just came back up from the south where it was nice and warm. I was hoping for spring, but apparently it’s not coming today,” said Georgetown Lake resident Joe Thomas.

Much of southwest Montana was hit with steady morning snowfall. NorthWestern Energy had crews responding to isolated power outages from Missoula to Bozeman.

“The heavy, wet snow is creating conditions for tree limbs to break or bend into power lines,” said Jo Dee Black of NorthWestern Energy.

The largest power outage occurred to more than 100 customers in the Philipsburg area west of Georgetown Lake, which is an area that received some of the heaviest snowfall. Many residents in the Georgetown Lake area are used to dealing with heavy snow. So, a late May Snow is not too much of a surprise.

“And I’ve seen it snow on the Fourth of July in Butte, so, yeah, you know—you take what you can get. I try not to grumble, but I am a grumbler, so,” said Thomas.