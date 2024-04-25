Giant gold nugget at Butte's Mineral Museum to be featured on Discovery Channel

BUTTE — A giant gold nugget that is on display at the Mineral Museum located on Montana Tech’s campus has found its way to the spotlight and will be featured on a Discovery Channel show that will air soon.

The gold nugget was found in 1989 by a Butte family in the Highland Mountains and is one of the largest nuggets found in Montana. It's rare to see a large gold nugget still in its natural form, but museum director Steve Quane says one best things that can be found in the museum is the preservation of local heritage.

"I think it's special because of the heritage that it preserves. So we have a natural heritage, we have samples from the local samples of Butte which is obviously a very important geologic place in the United States. But then we have samples from all around the world," says Quane.

Quane says the Mineral Museum is going through renovations but is open to the public for winter hours beginning April 25.