Girl killed, 3 injured in Wyoming plane crash

Update: 12:15 p.m.

The Sheridan County Coroner's Office identified the girl as Amelia Palmer.

The sheriff's office said all three survivors are being treated at hospitals in Billings.

First Report

SHERIDAN, Wyo. - A girl was killed and three others injured in a plane crash Monday in the Bighorn Mountains of Wyoming.

According to a press release from the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office, authorities received reports of possible plane crash in the area of Big Mountain within the Bighorn National Forest shortly before 5 p.m.

As search teams responded, an aircraft flew over the area and confirmed there was evidence of a plane crash in the area west of Big Mountain.

A rescue crew was flown into the area of the crash site and found a single-engine aircraft with three survivors - an 11-year-old boy, a 54-year-old man, and a 53-year-old woman - and a deceased 13-year-old girl. The four were all members of the same family, the press release states. The three survivors all had serious injuries and were airlifted from the area for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation, and the sheriff's office asked the public to stay out of the area.